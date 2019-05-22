Transcript for Dangerous floods swamp the Plains, Midwest

We begin with weather in just two days this severe storm system has brought hail and damaging winds in the middle of the country even twenty inches of snow in Colorado in more flooding on the way so wanna go to rob Marciano. Who's an El Reno Oklahoma with more. Hello to you Kimberly what you're seeing behind me is is not a lake it shouldn't be here this is a flooded field in this scene is replicated really throughout much of Oklahoma. Through Kansas miseries well that's a grain facilities surrounded by water. Sure you are drones shot this really gay issue a good visual of the expansive this isn't the only field. That is flooded in the water this time yesterday it was much much higher here the rains really been stopped for a good 24 hours now and it's been. Pretty slow drain the steals at one point interstate forty. Was flooded out not too far from here you see this guy it's actually decent mid day here with the sun peeking through some of those high thin cirrus clouds what we do expect more in the way of storms today. That potentially could bring tornadoes especially from Oklahoma City northeast through Tulsa which really got it hard. The past few days or both tornadoes and flooding. And a threat day stands at the Kansas. And Missouri this afternoon and tonight and then tomorrow again we re kind of reset what another system dropping and so more in the way of tornadoes. It's a beautiful day here Lisa starts Kimberly but later we get into this afternoon we're really gonna start see some more storm track it's time a year but this is a very. Active pattern even sell. Kimberly. Thank you wrap and still wild to see that tornado damage.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.