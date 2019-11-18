Transcript for Day care worker leaves note telling mom to put 5-year-old on a diet

I wrote this note. Just so at lunchtime he would have something that would make and happy and I'm thinking about him. It reads please tell my son that his mommy loves him so much and that I'm thinking about him. Francesca says she dropped off her five year old on Tuesday at rocking horse daycare in teen Lloyd. Her son has been their for the past three years a play she says had been great until 2 days ago that evening I opened his lunch box to go remake his lunch and that was sitting on top. The note was mayor but also had this nasty message on it. No put him on a diet and go away I had to take a minute to register what I even saw I just kept re reading and I just there for a minute the mom immediately called the day care and on Wednesday morning she met with the director who said that day care would conduct an investigation to find out who did it. And when I asked and know what what are you planning to do about this they say that they would contact the owner ferns some type of resolution. So I let them know right then that the only resolution is that that person the president should we terminated.

