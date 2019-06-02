Transcript for This day in history: Feb. 14, 2018

At least seventeen dead. After a shooting Rampage inside a Florida high school gunfire heard inside and outside the school it was put on lockdown students running for their lives. A massive show of force from law enforcement some of the injured treated right there on the sidewalk outside the school. Meantime these images now emerging inside the school's students hiding from the gunfire armed swat. I'm going classroom how you can hear the students in horror. Anguished parents waiting to hear from their children tearful reunions when they finally reached them. At this hour suspect is in custody it is believed he was a former student his name is Nicholas Cruz. We do have team coverage beginning with the ABC's victory Kendall on the scene and parked in Florida tonight. Tonight in Florida Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school turned into a war zone in seconds just after 2 PM as students were leaving the school for the day. A shooter opening fire inside. We salute you. Gunfire as police braced to the scene. I don't think that it might. Oh what I don't goal. Both and I hear boom boom boom. And this Dawkins I think you're screaming everywhere and I just we felt but he knew what it is. Swat teams swarming the perimeter of the school frantically searching for the gunman then moving inside. Oh. Officers doing my room. Students barricading themselves inside. Frantically texting their parents. She keeps telling me to stay away. He saved mommy's stay away it's undermine anti honor no crystal on your dad I'm your mother I'm not staying. Outside chaos students teen streaming out of the building many with hands on their heads or senior backpacks can be seen abandoned on the ground. Paramedics rushing a treat the wounded loading one after another onto stretchers and into ambulances. This injured person giving test impressions right there on scene at least fourteen victims treated for injuries. And hour later at 3 PM. That shooter still at large with possible description. Well couldn't. A lot but they'll and the black panther. And check in with a group of children and walked out. Firefighters console when school staff members as the shock begins to set in. Some parents reunited with their children who managed to get out safely others frantically searching for those still trapped. Inside we can't tell you aren't we cute. Our and he called the new tax and nothing is back. Different got so. Inherit her one student pulling a horrifying scene inside seen her teacher Charlotte means thought he. Body for like Terry's minutes away yes. Play. Rain and right yeah. And then the police came and we just got out. Just before 4 PM. He eighteen year old gunman taken into custody without incident the poll this carnage now becoming clear there are. Fatalities that are involved we can't confirm the number at this point. Everybody knows around here is a safe place and we don't expect this to happen here. When that happens you just take him back to.

