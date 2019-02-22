Transcript for This day in history: March 5, 1984

The Supreme Court has ruled that any American city or town. May display the nativity scene without violating the constitutional separation between church and state. The justices ruled five to four. That the nativity scene has as much to do with celebrating a national holiday. As with acknowledging the birth of Christ at the court here's our law correspondent Tim O'Brien. But talk at Rhode Island as a heavily Christian city where residents pride themselves on their devotion. So when the federal courts ruled the city could no longer include this nativity scene and its annual Christmas display. Many residents were up in arms goalie Saturday of a forty years has I've been a kid. So why not fight them I would. Pawtucket dignified event today in the US Supreme Court if one. Chief Justice Warren burger writing for a sharply divided court said the constitution does not require complete separation of church and state. Emphasized in a Christmas has long been recognized as a national holiday. Burger concluded any benefit from the display to religion would be in direct remote and incidental. Four justices dissented led by justice William Brennan who called Pawtucket that nobody seen an impermissible governmental endorsement of a part picked it our faith. Although put pockets nativity scene with part of a much larger display located on private property. The strong language in the court's majority opinion could be applied to support virtually any municipally sponsor nativity scene at Christmas. By weakening. The wall between church and state. The Supreme Court really encourages. Put politics and religion to become mixed in what has always been a follicle mixture. Last year the justices approved prayer in the state legislatures they also allowed tuition tax credits for parochial schools. Today's ruling in fact is consistent with an emerging trend that the court. But trend to chip away at the so called wall that separates church and state. Tim O'Brien ABC news at the Supreme Court.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.