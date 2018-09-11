Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 12, 1980

Voyager one and is moving inside the rings of Saturn. I'm from nearly a million miles away from the planet earth is sending back a treasure house of scientific information. Am truly spectacular pictures we have two reports first here is Ken Kashiwahara. On the way to its closest encounter with Saturn the Voyager spacecraft sent back photographs which were not only dramatic but mysterious as well. One section of saturn's rings for example appeared twisted or braided. Prompting one side as to speculate that the rings must've been disrupted by a highly complicated but still unknown process. There aren't back many questions which the photographs have raised. What for example is the wispy cloud like formation on Rio one of saturn's moons which scientists say is not a cloud but which is on the moon's surface. And what created this crater on the moon called minus which has 14 the size of minus itself. And which was apparently caused by an impact of some sort. Scientists are clearly pleased with the photographs and the information they're receiving. But there have been disappointments. They had hoped to get a close look at the surface of titan saturn's largest moon. But could not because of the thick smoggy cloud around it. I just hope to solve some of the mysteries in the days and weeks ahead but for now as one side is put at the bizarre has become the common place. Ken Kashiwahara ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.