Transcript for This day in history: Oct. 24, 2008

The stock market was in for a day of perhaps historic proportions. Stocks we're gonna plummet there was talk trading might have to be shot down on Wall Street to keep the losses from getting too great stocks were down in Japan 10%. But then some good news. A report that sales of existing homes jumped five and a half percent the largest increase in more than five years. Although prices are still down 9% from a year ago and then oil prices dropped almost four dollars despite a move by OPEC to restrict production. When all was said and done stocks ended the day down. 300 points far short of the 1000 point loss some were predicting. But as David Muir reports tonight the tough economic news is not just about markets it's more about people and David joins us here. Charlie as you know this morning's steep declines on Wall Street Americans would already battered 401 k.s. Fearing another nightmare day in the markets that's because many average investors are no longer simply watching the declines they're being forced to act bloomers putting off. Retirees forced back to work. Regina white can no longer afford to simply ride it out at 68 this is not how to plan and spending her retirement. Looking for help wanted signs anywhere she can find them now higher she's been retired for a decade living off monthly payments from her oral in case. Account that's plummeted 350000. Dollars. In just a few months time it go through my mind that I am not only lost money back I've lost tears in my life because I can't provide for myself. She spilled out more than a dozen applications. But the phone is not bringing time being interviewed by kids who could be my grandchildren. And I'm also in competition. With kids who can be my grandchildren. And it's not just retirees who are facing tough choices many boomers who thought they would retire soon. Can no longer if I were 55 or older I would make it plain to my employer. That is my intention to work a minimum of ten more years. In a new study 63% of Americans have now stopped contributing to the retirement plans fearful to lose even more money. And one in three American households now was less than 50000 dollars in investments retirement plans have taken a huge beating essentially they've been halved in value in one year. Marking Kelly UD on a small construction company outside Charlotte I can no longer afford to contribute to their employees' retirement accounts. Just meeting payroll is hard enough. The company would vehicle again and hey man I'm learning it's more than happy. They have fewer jobs to offer which is why trying to find one so daunting for retiree Regina white. As she watches her 401K. Shrink. That Macon and jackets and pick a lifetime. And economists say we're going to see more of this retirees who don't have the time for their 41 case to recover in this economy they need the money now. And the boomers. Who were planning on retiring and now having to put the retired and saw Charlie David Muir thanks very much.

