Transcript for Day 7 of former MSU president's preliminary hearing

I'm Erin Jordan here at the Eaton county core house where after seven days stretching over several months former Michigan State University president Louis and a Simon's preliminary exam is over. Both sides gave there of closing statements to the judge this afternoon. During the prosecutor's statements he tried to establish Simon lied to police about what she knew about wearing Nasser in 24 team specifically they say she lied to protect herself and the university and notes on Simon's agenda for a meeting that year prove it. He also said her not telling investigators about these documents prove she was trying to hide what she knew her defense attorney argued during his statement that there's no evidence proving Simon knew about Nasser and 2014. And the lied about what she knew during a police interview last year. We still don't know if Simon will stand trial both sides will turn in briefs and then the judge will issue a written opinion. And char lot Michigan I'm Erin Jordan in your watching ABC news lives.

