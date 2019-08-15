Transcript for Some daycare facilities still using recalled infant sleepers, study finds

If the activity is nonstop. Many watchful eyes needed to hear babies infant welfare society of Evans since baby toddler nursery as if keeping up would be active little that they keep this staff busy in. They're also trying to keep track up. Which products icing. The site director recently posted a recall alert about infant reclined sleepers and check sleepers that. Yes we took their sleepers that. He felt it was. Nothing that we had that was everything you think quiet enough programming and so we were able to move forward. A few years ago Pam staples says they hold some infant seats after getting a recall alert though -- skin baking company your phone that they can either. You can get on your computer. But just get those alerts. You know. Better safe than sorry. A new study found one in ten day care facilities had recalled infant inclined sleepers nationwide. Kids in danger co authored the study that reports. 32 infants died while using these recalled sleepers there's cases Whitney actually they want to fit. Kids in danger is executive director urges parents considering day care to find out how that facility states currently three calls. I would ask your child care provider whether you're interviewing in new winner or even your current one PO raised it before what did they do to make sure that they don't have recalled products we really haven't found tap your providers that want to have these dangerous products that just maybe haven't heard about the recalls. Back in evidence in. The folks at the infant welfare society are ready for those conversations. We get notifications when there are recalls and we pull things immediately. But certainly just classroom vigilance these are not our chosen these other. Families children so we definitely have to protect. And anything that's. Caregivers and parents can find links to sign up for recall alerts on our website ABC seven Chicago dot com. In Evanston Leah hope ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.