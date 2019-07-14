Transcript for De Blasio addresses his absence during NYC blackout

When I heard about the incident I was waiting to understand exactly what was going on sort of make that decision. Also it's unfortunately on a Saturday evening it's a very long trip back so wasn't going to be it would be here immediately under any circumstance. Most important thing was to get a clear picture. What was going on was a going to be immediately resolved or not once it was clear it was not immediately dissolved I started back at me. No it's a combination of things first again understanding is that something is going to be resolved immediately or not. It was knowing that it was not take quite a while to get back so I was gonna have to provide guidance wherever I was which is what any leader has to do. And I was doing that with conversations directly with the police commissioner with my chief of staff with commissioner Chris well. I want people understand. And this job and any public CEO today you have to take chart where every law. And I did that. But in terms of decision as soon as it became clear we did not have a immediately resolve mobile crisis. I start moving. I again that look at this response is make it real simple. First responders did amazing job. The leaders here did an amazing job they all gone site quickly I was in constant touch with them this was handled within five hours that's what the senate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.