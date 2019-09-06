2 dead after 11 ejected from tour van in crash More The van was carrying a tour group from the Polish American community when it was hit by a Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Route 95 in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 2 dead after 11 ejected from tour van in crash Or. A it. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 2 dead after 11 ejected from tour van in crash

