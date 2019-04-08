Transcript for 9 dead, 26 injured in Dayton mass shooting

Their country is facing this heartbreaking news once again this morning for the second time in just thirteen hours nine innocent people have been killed. They shooter is also dead shot by police bringing the number of fatalities to ten. With 26 injured we have new video this morning just as that shooting started. And that is cellphone video this morning someone took from their car the shooting started just after 1 o'clock and lasted less than one million in a popular entertainment districting day in. Called the organ district it happened near a popular restaurant and bar called blind Bob's on east fifth street thing carrying over into red peppers. Police say the shooter was wearing body armor and armed with the long gun he had multiple magazines on him. And he never actually made it into a building according to witnesses. One man actually grabbed the barrel of the shooters gone and that's when he pulled out a handgun and continued firing shots into the crowd. Nearby officers ran to the scene killing the shooter with multiple gunshots and putting in into the carnage quickly. But not before nine people lost their lives. Police have still not released the shooters identity that reporters at the scene described him as a heavy set white man. Here's how one witness described the aftermath. Month. That can't get our cars because their bodies scattered. Hollow where front street from our parents so again. People that were shot. Hit innocent people. Beginning at dark cars we can't get home to our families now and now those people aren't going home for their handling. And police have opened up in nearby convention center as a staging area for the victims and their family members Dayton's mayor has asked for prayers for the city. And the governor of Ohio just released a statement saying this morning thinking the first responders and ordering flags. And half mast in the newsroom I'm Diana Rocco channel seven eyewitness X.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.