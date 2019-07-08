Transcript for One dead after contracting Legionnaires' disease from Atlanta hotel

49 year old cameo Garrett died on July 9 her father told us that she became ill following a conference at the shirts and Atlanta hotel on June 29. You can stomach problems. And when. Newton intestinal problem on Tuesday afternoon in the DeKalb County medical examiner confirmed her father's worst fears according to the autopsy we obtained cameos cause of death. Port disease aggravated by region now let pneumonia. Cameos the first reported death linked to legionnaires' disease so far state health officials have confirmed a total of twelve cases. And dozens of suspected cases meantime the hotel is currently closed but the management is planning to reopen. This coming Sunday.

