1 dead after crane collapses at New Orleans hotel construction site

More
One person is dead, three are unaccounted for and 18 people were sent to the hospital after a crane collapsed at a Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans.
0:16 | 10/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead after crane collapses at New Orleans hotel construction site
Oh my yard line. Oh my god.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"One person is dead, three are unaccounted for and 18 people were sent to the hospital after a crane collapsed at a Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66232887","title":"1 dead after crane collapses at New Orleans hotel construction site","url":"/US/video/dead-crane-collapses-orleans-hotel-construction-site-66232887"}