2 dead, multiple injured in Chicago party shooting

Police were called to the scene on Sunday morning and discovered 15 people shot, according to authorities.
0:38 | 03/14/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 dead, multiple injured in Chicago party shooting
Our detectives are continuing to. Disciplinary investigation in their interviews. But several of the witnesses who were wounded are still in surgery have yet to be interviewed so more to come. As for as any kind of motive. All any additional evidence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

