Transcript for 5 dead in suspected arson fire in Denver

We heard screaming. I could not tally was this feeling was like an honest man. But it was one main scream. This video shot by a neighbor across the street shields flames leaping into the air at the front entrance to the house on tricky street. I was asleep. I was a fleet and dance. Saying the life. Seems incredible life neighbors watching its first responders tried to rescue those inside the flames so intense they couldn't reach all of them. Fight people perished three adults and two children on the main floor nests are broken we cannot believe. An intact family and be just gone in a model of many. Three adults on the second floor were able to get out with nonlife threatening injuries family and friends many of them Muslims from Senecal. Hoping the spam we inside was not. Targeted right now we have a lot of question. More than they have concepts. That we look fold to. Clarification. On what fastball. But one thing I can tell you we need that Italian supports. You you was nine quote. Who would go. And outside would miss him. It is big or before. And you have all the people I asked fire officials if an accelerant was used. Any time that there's a well I'm by as well involved fire like this there's always a possibility that accelerant can be use. But through our investigation we're going to be able to make a determination. We have an accelerant detection dog that is deployed. From the fire department that's going to assist us with. That the West African community showing up in mass to show their support for the immigrant family from Senegal. The head of the household had earned a degree in engineering from CSU. And brought his family to Colorado. To start a new life.

