Transcript for At least 1 dead, 6 wounded in Seattle shooting

Also breaking overnight a deadly shooting causing chaos and downtown Seattle a woman was killed and seven other people including nine year old boy were injured. When at least one person opened fire outside a McDonald's no arrests were reported overnight. Witnesses say the shooting began after two men had some sort of a disagreement. There was panic everyone knew to run I mean everyone was just running and all direction there were running inside the Macy's they were running in every building that they can get into so it was. It was it was sheer panic and and there was a lot of people there was probably a hundred people running in different all different direction. The nine year old boy who was injured is in serious condition. This was the third shooting in downtown Seattle and two dates.

