From me soon. The death of George cool. Jerry children on tribal. Welcome to ABC news live coverage of the Derek Schuman traumas trial is now wrapped for the day and headed toward closing arguments. The defense rested this morning leading a prosecution to call doctor Martin Tobin. Back to this Danny Meyer remembered Tobin was a Pullman knowledge is who testified on behalf of the prosecution earlier in the trial the prosecution brought him back today. To try to counter the testimony of doctor David Fowler who testified for the defense yesterday. And Tobin came on the stand to essentially say two things one that it was impossible for George Floyd's. Carbon monoxide levels to be above normal due to what his oxygen levels were in his blood. And then also to point out that contrary to doctor Kalish testimony that there are no studies related to the hyper Farris the back of the throat in relation. To the police restraint that George Floyd was in. Here you have doctor Tobin saying if you actually look in scientific and physiological later literature. You'll find that or they're actually over a dozen studies that speak exactly to the volume of the lungs in relation to that opening in the throat. And so let's break down a little bit of what we saw today with our legal team former prosecutor Bernard a the a Mona is with us along with trial lawyer Robert to cello we also have Alexandra de. Outside the courtroom forests and so Robert I'll start with you first saw just what's your general take one. Did the prosecution need to call Tobin at all and two how effective do you think his testimony was today. Great questions the strategy. That. Gives trial lawyers greater. Broom ball around the theory is she just race. Judy you have to Brito and I think he did not tell you why. The reverend Tony because he's the better he sounds better he talks that are communicates better you know when you see him sitting in the witness stand. Asia Kyra broad just a little bit and any easier handling the showing us how to breathe and how to feel for the strings of the throat that are involved in the things in the shops that are involved and to kind of brain injuries and physical experience of the case extremely important and extraordinary excellent. You really ask us to the effectiveness. Well we'll see in the verdict obviously Brett. You don't want things and did so when does is he doesn't travel along. He communicated effectively and nuanced way are often new idea he's asks who dress. Where us I think follower. Who kind of stammer through his toes to him yesterday and presented. He could short guy who was a little bit. Disorganized and reaching for example his conclusion. We don't we can't determine the cause of death. Isn't helpful to injury because the juries trying to determine the cause via. Obviously when you bring Iraq's regular courtroom trial lawyer you want your expert to give him terror expert opinion as to what caused the death so just a mere fact that it's Hogan's giving him solid coughs. And that it's not. I'm because of CO CR stunt car remind. Checchi me where it's not as undetermined is tolerance I think you're too much more fair reports. Byrd art to Robert's point is it feels like a lot of times when your have expert testimony that. They're teaching you know university plaza may be something even higher level than not an and you kinda have to follow along but. As we saw the first time that he testify. Doctor told when has he unique ability it and reflect a lot of these ideas that got really the five year old level you know we can all understand what he's talking about. And it was long moment that stuck out to me where he was asked about whether or not there any studies to show whether pressure on the neck. Can can close the airway and he essentially said. No because you don't need studies Italian value to just take your own hand you can put it on your throat even put pressure on your Airways. And you can feel it for yourself and he and he lifted his hand in everything and we can't see the jury but we seeing him do that before and heard. That the jury kind of follows along with him when he uses those visible examples. How effective is that. Attacked a doctor told him was an axle an eyewitness when he testified to wait prosecution's case as well as to when to rebut the prosecution's case. Doctor told that he is doomed cool cool he did the Bible he has written book people look up to his medical science in order to make determinations. Medical determinations and the thing is is that he is a likable that he becomes so believable so he comes up so much credibility that this does Jerry is going to place a lot of weight on his opinions. And ultimately his scientific conclusion here in this testimony when it came to the topic of carbon monoxide was that. George Floyd's oxygen levels were so high in his blood and 98%. That the most carbon monoxide that could have been his blood was 2%. Which is normal so I wander in terms of just the facts of what he said on the case is analysis. How important is that two to hammer that home today. So no one good thing about that specific testimony Joyner bravado is ever remembered a outlets that you day guess they join his medical. Findings that he determined that it's possible that the carbon monoxide levels inside of George Bush could have classes that. Here you had a doctor tell big men and staying you know what it was such a low amounts that it had nothing to do wit the posit that the George play. Into and you remember what's going to happen on Monday would close. An argument is that the defense is my hall that the manner that does that homicide and applause that is more out having to do with the fact is it app other factors everything but what Derek Sullivan did which was placed at me on the neck of Joyce Floyd obstruct and has breathing and as a result. He died as a result of Mo oxygen. And I want to go back salads for -- his live outside the courthouse for a salads we can't see the jury but there is a pool reporter in the courtroom. Who can and what are they telling you about how the jury is reacting. As as doctor told when it's starting to offer up these explanations about the carbon monoxide levels in Georgia was blunt. Bull's eye and we we highlighted. The importance of that testimony. Blackwell asking doctor Tobin about the presence of carbon monoxide the levels and ham essentially saying that they are. Dads and yet dead most there are 2% which would be in the range of other normal we saw jurors actually. Hoddle as as Eric Nelson prepare for cross examination. Hull at least four of them according to this pool note I comparing notes to talk about that testimony so obviously this is something that's. They kind of latched onto it was appointed this date the prosecution really wanted to make today in the air near old line of questioning. Perks for doctor Tobin. High in so it seems to be something of interest two incidents of the jurors and we've also seen. Then taking copious notes throughout this morning so again you know there is a question about. What would be the effect of having us I'd another kind of expect Nicole witness. Games today again it was a narrow line of questioning they didn't go on like the question did yesterday with doctor Fowler. Hi and so it seems as though according to these war reports that the jury is is is very engaged here with respect to our doctor took incessant. And so Robert I want to go back a little bit to the actual material that doctor Tobin testified to because in addition to talking about carbon monoxide. The other topic they brought up was the hyper ferries which were for the sake of the conversation I'll just call it the airway. But essentially it that the debate was Fowler yesterday taking the stand in saying. There aren't any studies that show any link between an effect on the airway by being compressed and upon position. And and now you have Tillman coming up and saying. Actually if you dig a little deeper there are in awe of the twentieth of them that shell a direct correlation between the volume the size of the lungs how much you can expand your lungs. And and that shrinking or expanding the airway depending on what you're doing to the lungs. How much of this was about getting that fact end and how much of it was about just trying to show. That Fowler the hasn't really done his homework and doesn't really know what he's talking about. And it's about the latter it's about showing just solid doesn't know what he's talking the prince also from a trial lawyer's perspective about control. You see if you remove the stand behind the podium and represented the state but Minnesota. We're if you were to stand and be represented children you would be demanding or your trials he. Whole control notes. And so what are you put your restaurant in this case super tar or person can be put Colorado. In follower says things about the status. Of the research you know how many studies exists and what are those saudis say if he's an accurate. You know trial lawyers lose sleep over whether they're gonna call rebuttal expert or an expert back to the stand to point out inconsistencies. Because sometimes we trial lawyers who were in the courtroom bringing this testimony get caught our heads and start thinking about the deed the data the data. The matter is new research shows human beings don't processed data we process emotion. First and we process ID it's and so the better communicators usually wins the trial. In this case so far the single story that's been dominant and I think scholars testimony did nothing to stop it. Is the prosecution's story that this was just caused by officers sitting on grant's neck and back in body until he. Suffocate. Essentially what Casey's I think it showing it. I think now we're really hear closing arguments coming. I don't think it's Hogan's refused reputation. This is data that we've talked to Russell park. He's gonna drive the jury that's important because it keeps control with the prosecution. And we hear so frequently how much a court case can ride on who comes up with a better narrative for what happened here. One thing he didn't do today with some with Tillman which the judge said he would allow. What they didn't ask him about doctor Fowler's testimony about George Floyd's in large part presumably doctor tiller was gonna take a stand and say according to studies. George Floyd's heart wasn't really that enlarged or maybe was in large at all but they didn't ask about that why do you think they chose not to go there. Very simply. So I told him he's weak there because he doesn't focus on the heart doctor there are cardiologists to from northwestern justify earlier doctor rich would have been much better expert to address the size of the art but we heard from prosecutors this morning they were trying to keep things streamlined prominent. I'll call flag on a listen that's not why he's rumors he's released he's how we're losing patience in Chicago or working around northwestern where he's teaching. The inside story that I think is happening I have no proof that's what usually happens when you shake your Yahoo! you can bring back as a rebuttal witness can't bring back. The best witness for in this case harsh would have been were doctor rich she was probably an available data. And make the call can bring in followers we should you can bring Tobin to talk about art alliance that would allow the defense appalled and push the medicine and Collins. Off totally with respect to. Harder still for horror science does he studied art and how much doesn't he doesn't. And we were showing earlier he was offered as they can really and where my colleagues mention one of the preeminent experts on breathing. And we did here in fairness cardiologist. Doctor ridge when he was on the stand for the prosecution say that in his view that. That George Floyd's heart. Was on a larger and of the spectrum but by some standards some might look at that and say it's in large others might say it's normal and his in his evaluation he thought. That's I would say normal. So it's not that this didn't come out at all but maybe not as a direct rebuttal to some of the studies. That Fowler himself was cited these these are accurate Gregory May be they decided they just didn't need to go all that way as well Robert to cello Alex for Shea. Thank you for that when we come back forensic a closer look at policing in America. In light of the trial and the death of George Floyd and Dante right and how that's the impact of your. Welcome back to ABC news lives continuing coverage of the trial against their Jovan. I'm Diane Maceo today we heard the defense rest this morning at the prosecution called. A rebuttal witness they brought doctor Martin told been back on the stand the common knowledge as to testify. Earlier in the case for the prosecution and so today the prosecution called him back. To re but some of the testimony given. By doctor David Fowler the pathologist who testified for the defense yesterday here a few key moments from doctor told his testimony today. How much heart that he made to open. The pro team in the blue that carries the oxygen. How much of that hemoglobin is saturated with oxygen and we know in mr. Floyd that it was 98%. Saturation. So 98% saturated with oxygen we and oxygen mandating measured it in Henry county until I was 916. And the timeframe. So if we know that there's an oxygen saturation of 98%. Does that tell us anything whatsoever yes. I'm sorry I didn't throw colleges. Does that tell us anything whatsoever. About what the carbon monoxide contest could at a maximum yes does it hoses. That it. If if he popped it hemoglobin is saturated that 98%. Of Tennessee all there was for everything else is 2%. And so the maximum amount to carve up. Carbon monoxide would be 2%. Potatoes in the maximum amount of card boxing he mature open. That was what was summation mentioned yesterday the maximum amount is to present doesn't even tell you that it is 2% to could be something that's but 2%. Cart Boxee hemoglobin is within the normal range. You and I have some evidence of car Boxee that nobody knows somewhere between zero and three. And does so in other words pass to the statement that his car proxy hemoglobin could have increased by 1018%. In your view that's not possible he simply wrong and it was at most 2% at most 2% normal. Very meat which is normal. Are you able to. They might know giving the information to the jury on the nature of the research. On the hype of fairness and and how it narrows. With. Compression and the prone position you so. Mean they knew he had research on this which is extensive. It is really in the scientific literature it's in the physiologically. Literature and then dad is applied to over two can become medicine. So the type of studies that are done. Are not really done in terms of ordinary Kinney through search it's much more physiological. Much more scientific of how the party works. And there's about probably. At least a dozen maybe twenty studies that showed the relationship between how. That if you lower the size of the longs. You must get it decrease in the size of the hype of facts all of the studies show that. And in other studies and a look at whether the pressure on the Mac narrow side reference. No I mean because when we do re search. We try and do. Research and studies that might be puzzling that you would be X kind of expecting. A bit of a surprise if you think about sticking your fingers into your neck. You know you're going to come narrow the hype occurrence that's not. Kind of research that somebody's going to want to do and so common sense that you would know that that's going to happen I mean you can do it and yourself if you want. And as soon as you put pressure here you can immediately sense. That your upper airway is narrowly. Again that was doctor Martin Tobin testifying for the prosecution rebutting testimony from doctor David Fowler. A who testified on behalf of the defense yesterday that he thought carbon monoxide poisoning may have played a role in George Floyd's death. And that there are no studies to show that being in a composition compressed could affect the airway and here you have docked until Wednesday. That it's impossible based on George Floyd's blood tests that he was subject to carbon monoxide poisoning and that there are plenty of studies to show a link. Between that compression and between the airway also being compressed wanna cover a sort of a larger topic related to this race and policing. Are now in the spotlight once again as protesters demand justice for the shooting death. Of dog day right as this ongoing trial of Derek showman continues children of course accused of killing George Floyd. I want to bring in ABC news contributor and former NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boies. For more help police departments are dealing. With these renewed calls for change Robert thanks for being here way we have a new poll out. That shows 55% of Americans approve of how police the United States are doing their job. While 34%. Disapprove but there are disparities when it comes to raise 63%. Of black Americans. Disapprove. Of the way police are operating and 79%. Said police are tougher on black people than they are on white people why do you think that is. I didn't go good to be here Diane thank you got me so and I look at these things we are changing Cheney rather dramatically. And how we approach people with Doug challenged you can challenge mental abilities on the street training is Cheney's ability to use the escalation. We see time and time again restraint methodology. Has to be. Uniform across the country so I think what we're looking guys that unfortunately so oh with a minority community we learn and directing. Provide greater rate then we always saw the white community this is some was that. And we see these these horrible instances and I think this show and graceful won't won't won't be. Change. In the way people vote will accept things right now what you partner does. A young cotton a Petri I was taught to dialing take care resulting here you pardons do. And so that's being changed to that was reggae organic training is that when you see your partner or another we saw it was sort of acting your problem you take action. I see that now so what's gonna change policing where they're going to be held accountable the partner as well as the actor itself. Arms so that's already happening BCA able. There good single able new York city police department ordered to help your parting get through get him out of there. So we see changes all over the whole place perception is important in policing increase public trust or color or public distrust of the please. Investigators changed so we have to be more transparent. As we go forward so everybody. Has in the pool opinion of the police always strive for that anymore. Sorry taught transparency can you expand on that a little bit what do you think police departments can do to win back the approval of a lot of the communities. That they're policing and to ensure this safety of the people they interact with. So I think what SP really put out there by the police when he changed his column policy changes coming hasn't put out to the public that we have we're hearing what's going on it wouldn't change and towards. I obviously slowed replacement and your didn't do the same exact thing says they will we're trading this way we're we're changing we're getting different we understand that doesn't nonlethal devices are always better. That the you know been escalating in getting things could control before they happen. So communications and cheat here. Teaching our office to communicate to recognize and change in behavior. And then you can change. As well wouldn't that you change your approach that individual. But you aren't a problem with that's important let the public know that your acknowledging and and that you changing your policy towards. And Robert officer Kim potter is now charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of Donte' right the police chief there. Also resigned after releasing body cam video of the incident now he said that he believes this is an accidental shooting and that potter meant to use her teaser. A how do you think that defense is going to be accepted. By I beg you never again make anybody happy as simple as that so on and so you have to do the right thing is. Right now the evidence points to accident. When arsenal discharge as terrible that is that's what it points to right now absent anything else the charges are appropriate for what I considered. And again this is something I've done she was she merely resigned. She's really arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter. So I think that's appropriate from what we know right now absent anything else. This is what I see was what happened is not make everybody happy but there was no intent there. There was no intent Jerrold anybody who say easier action historically thereafter so I figured since may be unpopular decision is on and some sectors. But from what I can see right now is an appropriate charge. And Robert up until now it's historic really really different gold for a police officer. To face charges he think we might see more of that and let the kind of evidence that you're talking about in the kind of argument say you're talking about. Play out in court rather than how the decision be made ahead of time to just not charged to begin with. I think the optic in this case employment cases so every and so I don't see them Algeria Bergen has that. And we see more and more times are people you know on video. A police what was on video good and it. Situations so we've again is a change as well so we're even Molly and L law enforcement every guy getting better and I sort of see this more and more happening. I seat change in policing. I see you know ice as he brought to policing changing dramatically to react to police and for good or bad. So when you see that you see you but the problem is and you look at the fund bullies and that you see crime rates skyrocket which was saying now across from her. So this is not working so we have to find that middle ground. And we're looking at some video right now Brooklyn center this is where this shooting of Donte' right how binge. And as we often see in these cases we're seeing peaceful demonstrations during the day and then at night. They start to get heated and sometimes violence so how do you suggest the police department. Works is a community right now to try to lower the temperature. I think you're probably do what they did so far I haven't seen any Ellen in the last couple days anyway. I've seen does things his keeping a clearer border between into acting appropriately. It's a tough thing you see things happen and I suppose that under the cover of darkness. You'll see agitation happen people come in and is under dark where you masters title today in difficult to. Too bad out when you see them out you don't want any kind of used to get her cause problems. People who come out and they should be able to protest he should be able to get their voices heard but we have to do is as closely as we can. Fortunately India and the governor and we 1008 cent in the National Guard so. There is that it people we not going to be overwhelmed expo bureau while by a fire crowd so that's why we're not seeing the looting. A leases in the last couple days and the miles Houston who passed. And on the larger topic of police reform what are some reforms. That you've already seen in some police departments that you think should be implemented on a wider scale. I see unfortunately this incident wouldn't do it on paper right is that didn't you know look beyond nonlethal devices armed invent. Are against it saves lives and he's is in midway point we don't have to use we will force so not legal things are good I would hope that seek to expand. These this is what you see went on to write unfortunate horrible who was is a rarity is only about fifteen times an analyst when he uses is out. Fifteen times to many but nonetheless in PCs is every day that people use those that Olson's use those things is a success that we don't count. And so they're guys see that happening I see the escalation. I see better communicating IC losses taken Darryl laurels is not what's happened so icu changer for a red cross and our society. How we deal with with community members and then it's important for us to get that out so I seem complete change in how we go forward. Robert Boyes says it's always great to have your analysis here thank you I beg you Diane. And so again the defense and the prosecution have both arrested in the trial against officer dare show in the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. All the backed out for Shea live outside the courtroom Alex we've now seen both sides rest we've heard from all of the witnesses in this case so where we go from here. Both die and so we know that the jury has this weekend off before Monday's closing arguments were told again. Bob Monday at 9 AM at that points. The jury will be sequestered but we've already seen it then that's starting to. Britain gather in groups and and compare notes at least two groups. Hi this morning according to the latest for Ford and they're they're talking about the testimony. That that rebuttal witness that we heard from this morning doctor Tobin. The cardiologist will be heard beginning this week I doctor Jonathan rich. Whose testimony on behalf of the state. Said that he did not believe that George Boyd died. 22. A heart condition or. Or in overdosed. There was also this work of white's testimony that we know that we solve pool reporters reporting that. The jurors were responding to. From felonious Lloyd George Boyd's brother. Who data at least one juror to smile when he talked about those banana Mayo sandwiches or. Did that that empathetic look so we saw from the jury. How when discussing the loss of of there at their mother. Tied in in in May in so they're going to be talking about balance these testimonies sees these. From from both that the state. And and in the defense of this case over the last weekend in trying to compare notes going into going into closing Argus on Monday. And I want to Robert to jello. On this robber we've now heard from all the witnesses. How do you think given all the evidence that's been thrown out of court over the course of this trial how do you think the prosecution and defense are doing at this point. And how much is gonna ride on closing arguments. I'm Diana I think both sides are com. Calmly confident in the reason for that is I don't know trial lawyer goes into a trial the end things out I'm don't work. Expeditiously explore assuming you fight to the whistle blows to the jury verdict is rendered. And you make sure that you put it all together and that's exactly what we're trying hero now closing arguments are looking back on the trial over the first change litmus. In our day 1415. So you know there don't call as witnesses together and figure out exactly how we're gonna. Echo their story now this problem and the Shas sex I had not CD throughout this trial a clearer. Mirrors what. To mr. Floyd. I have seen a clear narrative. A clear story from the prosecution so I give it to the prosecution right now we'll see how the defense response to closing Aaron. I honestly don't know how just defense lawyer Nelson's going to be able shoot. Craft an error or storing it begins with. The rest and ends with a desk and waited so it is this wasn't asphyxiation or just aren't doing. Differently than be sure is going to be hard at work tomorrow and over the weekend preparing that Robert and cello and Alex for say thank you both. You know watching ABC news live coverage of the trial Derek -- we'll have a complete wrap up of today's events on ABC news live prime with Lindsey Davis tonight at 7 PM. And at 9 PM eastern until then. I'm Dennis Tito thanks for joining us have a great day you. This has been a special.

