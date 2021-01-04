Transcript for The Death of George Floyd: Day 4 recap of Derek Chauvin's trial

From ABC news life. The death of George will Jerry children on tried. Good evening I'm Terry Moran Dave for about the trial of their children for the murder of George Floyd has concluded it was a day that focused not just on George Floyd's death. But on his life prosecutors first call to the stand Courtney Ross who was Floyd's girlfriend of several years should she spoke to jurors about. This man his kindness his joy and his and her struggles with addictions. And then a critical piece of evidence from a paramedic on the scene who had asked Derrick showman to get his knee off on the responsive George Floyd's neck. In order to treat and when did you first met mr. when it. In the ice. 2017. And I went to go visit. My son's father who is staying young heart related Salvation Army. Shelter. Hit them. Difficulties and was staying there. I answered her nightstand and. When you. Visit there you have to. Ask fair person to come down continues hitting them in so. I. Had any such. Actions calling him down. He didn't seem to be coming down so I waited in the lobby. And none. I wanted to tackle Max. Son's birthdays. I'm. I'm pretty S. I think. In the corner of the Laffey. Fans. A clean. Kim. To me. Place is great. T so I'm going the wrong yeah. Thanks it's you can see this thing. I wasn't OK. You have known. Legislative compromise comes. Be hidden. Told a news me into someone's. Sunday night. You kind person to come up to me think pray that you. And I felt alone in this. Lobby. It was so sweet get. Bit of time. I. Love. They didn't. Like. I had but old. The senator who is definitely a dedication. Ends you know how we like for your own selves to Howard how you seem to be involved. You know it's. What we're kind of drugs and how you can use we'll get a yes. And. Both claim that our iron. Our stories. It is. It's. Classic story. How many people get addicted oh the only thing we both the suffered from chronic pain. Mine was in my neck and his was in his back. We don't. I have prescriptions. After. Prescription. Fast Chilton. Clean clean clean clean got a dishes and and tried really hard. Very addition to many times. They had. Your belief that mr. Floyd started using again about two weeks prior to. Yeah changed me. Humor. Seem bending down governments are trying to there is a gesture made with your hands. What were you attempting to do it now. We have a smooth. Fans. Again look at did you have a conversation about when I was there well at least I'm not. I don't recall us and finger. And what did you eat the officer them so we can lose stations. What do you why you check the current policy and what would you expect. Get a living person there should be able sooner. I do not feel 100 suspected decision he did it. And the moment that you're checking minutes drive home Sunday officers still. This nonstop mr. The death and the life of George Floyd in this trial today let me go to our Kenneth motion. In Minneapolis and and get a disorders contrast between the morning in the afternoon obviously in the morning this. This testimony about life something that in a lot of states in a lot of cases you don't hear a lot because it because it total how many Minnesota has this. A law that allows for spark of life testimony they call it and we heard it from Courtney Ross. We got weirder from Courtney Ross an emotional testimony again this was the first person to take the stand who. You're George Florio personally. They were together for three years she talked about that OP your prediction I and so curable and hire her was important. I Ambrose the prosecution and defense tried to use her to their advantage talk about that oh pure addiction because we know the defense for dared show ran. Once a show that it was the drugs and assistant fentanyl. Matt that. Cost is that while obviously a prosecution saying it was the need Derrick over Matt caused the death as well and we started emotional. But we ended more technically. And bad guy so that we essentially in the viewers and the jurors and that courtroom got a Minneapolis police policy want to warn. Session they went to a classroom essentially learned about the policy and the protocols almost like if they were in the police academy. And so you saw it got pretty technical there but I want to boil it down and simplify it for each area that. The prosecution at the state in this case we're simply asking that sergeant retired sergeant alas witness to take a stand a date for here. What's the common sense here when it comes to play now. An encounter with the suspect who police officer on top of a suspect. If the person doesn't have a pulse or the person looks like there are distressed. What do you do next and so he saw that line of questioning their but then you saw rapid fire from the defense is well saying well what if you had a situation where your being distracted by a crowd what do we had a situation where you have to do what traffic. All those things that police officers how about how to deal wet again we know they have a hard job and sings on the defense lean hard on that. The state obviously kind of leaning on heavy or what's the common sense I'm dealing with someone who's in medical distress there. When from the nitty gritty of police procedure to. The reality of the heart. Of this man Kenneth noting in Minneapolis as always every day thanks very much. We'll be right track. Welcome back in the trial of Derek children for the murder of George Floyd prosecutors building their case methodically and emotionally and I'd like to go to former NYPD detective in law professor Kirk per Coulter. On this question of the causation we are hearing prosecutors as as it methodically building their case and what caused. This was an unlawful use of force by police officer Derek Sharman what do you here today as they as they tried to do that. Is very uninteresting. Taurus the there's a trust anybody. Or. About the cause of that matter death I don't know humorous or I'll order. When he mentioned back eat the make all report because he was killed by the police. Registered as a sort of being very methodical. Bad not bad when you were old record album and finally be our dump Arnold has at least a sword and as your reporter stated. Just police don't want going through methodically but was really sing us. About the depends turned out our own and it was actually testifying by asking a series of closed ended questions that require anyone who. Word respond so he removed all those responses could actually had testimony by the defense attorney but there was really. There was better we're looking at him right now Sargent David Luger. Who was he direct. Who ripped a superior robbed Eric show banana wanna just cheered just very briefly what he had to say there was a slight over the court battle legal battle of the courtroom argument as to whether or not he would be able to all star this opinion to the jury. Officers. Beside your review of a body warned camera footage. Do you have an opinion as to when he restraint mr. Floyd should have added in this house. Yes when asked. When mr. Cohen original owner. True pretty essentially are choosing to ensure there is now after he does cost an army ground there are no lockers. Her. Well let me go to former federal prosecutor officer mark on slur on that and we were watching when I defense lawyer Eric Nelson tried to stop. That witness David Luger from testifying that way and yet it came in but as Kirk Oracle did just said on. Cross examination he said well this isn't really the formal opinion of formal investigation is just your personal opinion I think that went. I think wondering well good government and that's what the prosecution wanted to get and that is the one question. That mattered most. And it seemed that cater coming from. Sargent. Laura well. Thank you very risky that you what do bring in our other guest former homicide prosecutor Bernardo. VA LV alone and ask you just generally we've we've been watching this (%expletive) today as they say we went from. Courtney Ross. George Floyd's girlfriend all the way through this. Camden eighty gritty testimony on what happens after I use of force like this how did they go from your perspective. We started out at an emotional day what we heard from the girl or girl eight are more. Bit the bullet or is Floyd was what what a life I live what kind are and what he. And what's she will be provided spark like. What are you abided what animation of how he got on old and how all but on oh. And also bagged it recently bowled for them I'll back. All week and and it is one to be argued as odd that it's actually when it come under and that and how it's argue I want the prosecutor and this I would that we use it to my band show explored yet. He was on drugs with regular. He was used in drug and a regular. I guess what on bills they he did not you didn't I don't ever shot and raced to me on like nine minutes and 29. No it's a great reminder because I thank you very much for an art of your loan current or Coulter and Marc cost lurch. At the end of the day for all the emotion and the attention properly on on the life of George Floyd what it will come down to most likely for jurors is. The actual causation. Of death that is. The battle line that has been drawn by the defense they say it wasn't Derek Shelton's neon is now actually was preexisting conditions as heart disease as well as his use of drugs and that's true. What is coming in the coming days and weeks well thank you all. You've been watching evasion is lives gavel to gavel coverage of the trial of Derek shovel we're gonna have a complete wrap up of today's events on a vision is live with. Crime with Lindsey Davis tonight right here at 7 PM and 9 PM eastern church and we will see you back here tomorrow morning. When court is back in session I'm Terry Moran. Thanks for joining us have a good evening.

