Transcript for Death toll rises to 5 in Florida building collapse

I'm today and our search and rescue teams found. Another body in the rubble. And as well our search has revealed. Some human remains. The process of identifying these victims is scary to. We're going to be relying on. And that is why. We've already been gathering DNA samples from family members so they have all participated. Provided DNA to assist us and we intend. This allows us to do rather they've DNA testing on site four. Bodies that we are things. And you know we identified three bodies lie in the rubble and had already notified the next of can. So that is an update as well because the three previous. Remains. Now we have contacted the next of can put out of respect. To the families we're not going to be sharing those things. So the numbers have changed. To read my piece I. I'm covering means that we now have accounted for 130. And it means that the un can. It's now I'm down to 156. Confirmed deaths are now until. We're working very closely in coordination. With our state and our federal. Partners FEMA is on the scene and full force. All of our partners and truly rolled up their sleeves. And jumped in to help in record time truly this is an unprecedented. National response.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.