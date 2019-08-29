Deaths caused by drivers running red lights have increased

More
These type of deaths have hit a 10-year high, according to the American Automobile Association.
0:20 | 08/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deaths caused by drivers running red lights have increased
Troubling news on the roads deaths caused by drivers running red lights have hit at ten year high. According to triple A the most recent figures from Tony seventeen show more than 900 people were killed. That's nearly 30% jump in five years Hollis half of those killed were people in other cars or passengers in the vehicle that ran the light.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"These type of deaths have hit a 10-year high, according to the American Automobile Association.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65268639","title":"Deaths caused by drivers running red lights have increased","url":"/US/video/deaths-caused-drivers-running-red-lights-increased-65268639"}