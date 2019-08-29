Transcript for Deaths caused by drivers running red lights have increased

Troubling news on the roads deaths caused by drivers running red lights have hit at ten year high. According to triple A the most recent figures from Tony seventeen show more than 900 people were killed. That's nearly 30% jump in five years Hollis half of those killed were people in other cars or passengers in the vehicle that ran the light.

