Deer rescued from frozen lake by drone

More
A resident in Sandy Creek, New York, flew her drone around the deer, guiding her to swim back to shore.
3:34 | 01/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deer rescued from frozen lake by drone
Okay. It's. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. And okay. Okay. Okay. Yeah. It. Okay. Okay. Cool.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60157964,"title":"Deer rescued from frozen lake by drone","duration":"3:34","description":"A resident in Sandy Creek, New York, flew her drone around the deer, guiding her to swim back to shore.","url":"/US/video/deer-rescued-frozen-lake-drone-60157964","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.