Deer saved in ‘life or death’ rescue from frozen lake

Dramatic video shows two wildlife rescue workers coming to the aid of a struggling deer after it fell through the ice in a New York park.

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live