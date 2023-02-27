Defense calls final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial

ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim and ABC News legal contributor Channa Lloyd break down what to expect from what could be the final week of the murder trial for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh.

February 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live