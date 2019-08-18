Defense Department tests first land-based cruise missile since end of INF Treaty

On Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. PST, the Department of Defense conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, California.
08/19/19

Transcript for Defense Department tests first land-based cruise missile since end of INF Treaty

