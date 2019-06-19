Transcript for Defense secretary nominee drops out of confirmation process

In the meantime it was a surprise move but acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is out of the running to take the job permanently so what happened there. Yet he told the president personally that he was taking himself out of the nomination process the president spoke about this yesterday to reporters on the South Lawn. President but he did a wonderful job but that Shanahan is not going to go forward he said he's a terrific person who's going through a difficult time and that he's taking himself out of this process. In order to spend time in focus on his family as a report in the Washington Post about. Couple a domestic violence incidents in the Shanahan handling 2010 there is an incident between. Shanahan is now ex wife and in the next year he's then teenage son. Who it was a charge accused with Birtley brutal assault on his mother. I'd details of the Washington Post went through there Shanahan and did an extensive interview with the Washington Post talking about this time out painful this is. And how we didn't want to see this all brought out into the public. Should note though Kimberly that heat before becoming the acting Defense Secretary was starting of the deputy secretary of defense for a year and a half at the Pentagon. Certainly went through a vetting process for that position. These. Incidents are just now coming to light president said he only learned this week. Yes please said he was in office before what does that say about the vetting process of the White House think a lot of questions about this in terms of what was presented to Capitol Hill that you relevant committees that would've looked at a position like that. It's also noteworthy that now there's another acting secretary of defense the army secretary his gonna move over into this position. The president has a lot of act deal top officials he said he likes it this way because it gives inflexibility. Lot of grumbling though on Capitol Hill about not moving forward on these nominations doing it through that. Appropriate process of confirmation hearings where lawmakers pass these officials questions. All right Karen Travers at the White House thank you so much for joining us today we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.