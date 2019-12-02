Transcript for After defying anti-vaxx mom, teen explains why he got vaccinated

New. 100 cases have been confirmed. In many states parents can legally opt out of backs making their kids for philosophical reasons by now some teenagers are fighting back. The vaccination debate draws a deep divide between sides before Warren Ohio family that divide has created a rift between parents and children. Absolutely no I will not back saint my children from getting vaccinated and this is what I want to do. A tetanus shot after an accident as a child. His mother staunchly opposed to vaccinations opting out of the standard vaccination regiment for all over cure is due to health concerns. But for Ethan this decision didn't make sense so when he turned eighteen he turned to the Internet for help Ethan posting a read it ask you for advice on how to get vaccinated writing my peers think vaccines or some kind of government scheme. I Bechtel is arguments over the topic but because of their beliefs I've never been vaccinated for anything. God knows how I'm still alive that pose going viral with other teams posting already looking for similar answers raising the question about how kids can take their health. And to their own hands. I've had people contact me they are innocent war situation. Where they want to pursue back stations and their parent or authority figure doesn't believe it's right what. Ebert says his decision to give back later with the right choice for him his mother disagrees saying it was difficult to accept. And hope that she can convince her other children to avoid the shots once they turn eighteen. I think it's great that he is taking it upon himself to research and find what he feels is best for ham it is not what I agreement it is not how I feel. The vaccine has been proven to be safe the surgeon general and CDC remind people it's not just a personal choice if you don't backs make your children. You're putting others at risk.

