Transcript for Delta Force soldier receives Medal of Honor

It is now my privilege to present. Sergeant major Thomas Patrick pain with the congressional. Medal of honor. I'd like to ask the military aid to come forward. And read the citation thank you very much. Attention to orders. The medal honors awarded Sargent first class Thomas. United states army for conspicuous gallantry and stupidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty October 22 2015. His heroism and selfless actions were key to liberating 75 hostages during a contested rescue mission the resulted in twenty enemies killed in action. Sargent first class pains gallantry under fire an uncommon valor are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself. The United States special operations command in the united states army.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.