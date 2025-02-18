Delta plane crash passenger: 'It happened in an instant, but it lasted an eternity'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis talks with a passenger on board the Delta plane that crash landed in Toronto about the terrifying moments before impact, how all 80 people evacuated and how he’s doing now.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live