Democrat Rep. Mike Quigley: 'With the greatest respect, I don’t think he’s up for it'

ABC News' Juju Chang speaks with Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley on where he stands regarding a possible replacement of President Joe Biden as the nominee and whether he is fit for the job.

July 5, 2024

