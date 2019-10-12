Transcript for Democrats, White House announce new North American trade deal

After months of negotiations house Democrats and the White House have reached a new deal to advance president fronts are renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement. These were intense argumentative. Angry. Negotiations this today we've all been working to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday morning after democratic priorities had been met and terms of arrow work here. It is infinitely better than what was initially a Powell a proposed. By the administration. Lawmakers added stronger monitoring standards reliever and environmental rules and removed patent protections for some prescription drug. Pelosi says despite the likely impeachment of president trump if something makes life better for the American people it will go along with it. The dictionary for America's workers the three leaders are expected to sign the new deal Mexican president and it's over Tyler tweeting that he spoke to president trump and prime minister Justin Trudeau on the phone. And thank them for their support for the trade deal this is more than eight triumph for organized labor it's a triumph. Workers everywhere across America. The tentative plan is to hold a full vote on the deal next week and will likely be taken up by different early next year. Running a coup that ABC news Los Angeles.

