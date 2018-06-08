Transcript for Deputies rescue 11 children, arrest 5 adults at New Mexico compound

The makeshift living quarters deepening New Mexico desert home to eleven children ages one to fifteen. They were in bad shape I mean the children were we're dirty they don't have our clothes that fit them properly. Just seen walking around like that it was it was it was hard to see. Investigators say there was no electricity or running water sixteen people living in filth. Shocking even the veteran share at. I'm thirty years. Police officer this is by far the worst thing is actually as far as living conditions this weekend a solver or. Authorities first approaching the property hoping to find a missing three year old boy in his father 39 year old surrounds real highs. Inside no sign of the boy but police saying they did find will highs heavily armed. Buys only know that they or magazines thirty round magazines. Possession of an hour assault rifle and four other hand. After an hours long standoff he was booked on a Georgia warrant for child abduction another man also arrested for harboring a fugitive. And two children to share of describes as looking like starving refugees. Now in protective custody. Our goal is to as quickly as possible and get them. S axed cleaned up okay. Authorities also arrested three women leaked to be them others of those children. All but adults now charged with eleven counts of felony child abuse and the search continues for that Georgia boy returns for years they'll today. And Lee rally ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.