Transcript for Ex-deputy accused of inaction in Parkland massacre appears in court

And so at this time angle called Scott Peterson. Former Broward county sheriff's deputy Scott Peterson appearing before a judge this morning facing eleven criminal charges where it does find probable cause. The charges coming after a fourteen month internal investigation into the response to the schools she. Surveillance video shows Peterson the student resource officer at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas hearing the shots during last year's shooting. And taking a position outside. But he never enters the building. Seventeen teachers and students were killed seventeen more injured. He's guilty he's part of these problem he wasn't he was a collar that they. My son did his job what he should've done because I honestly believe there's no one on the third floor. Who would've been murdered that day. Florida Department of Law Enforcement says there can be no excuse for his complete inaction. And no question that his inaction cost lives. We will it. Chalice well interpretation. Peterson's lawyers in the charges unprecedented. Adding mr. Peterson with. Not criminally negligent in his actions as no police officer has ever been prosecuted for his or her actions in responding to an active shooter incident. If convicted Peterson faces up to 96. Years in prison now in addition to Peterson a sergeant who was the first supervisor at the school that day of the shooting. Was also fired for neglect of duty. Maggie relief ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.