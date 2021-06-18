Transcript for Descendants of historic Black leaders share legacies

We all descend from somebody that they made a difference perhaps may have given their lives just with some obvious even have a right to say. Classroom and every day she hasn't should it this changes absolutely needs to eat our our ears our holes centuries Paris air. We're not used to be a challenge and I would just think about my ancestors. And I said I'm good at baker making these accomplishments. We've all the challenges that David Stewart certainly whatever I've been experiencing it's nothing act. It and we stand on the shoulders and we walked in the shoes of those that came before us. I am the great great great grandson of Frederick Douglas and I'm also the great great grandson of Booker T. Washington even with all of those rates concede that I stand one personally from history. And I am one person away. Mostly. Wells great grand. You why its assets are. Basically it's always us. Community Jerry instruction. The third daughter six. Malcolm X to finish. My thought providing. The biggest it's out of America. With his insistence that American. Heart Thomas. Liberty and justice for all so yeah when he weapons acts needed you know I think members. Billy physically his smile and Frederick. Douglas at the age of twenties made a decision he was going to step on a train and ride away from slavery that was a decision that he was making for himself. Little was also decision that he was making for years descendants for me. Our ancestors. Did not have an opportunity. Aides insist they live their dreams their children and their friends are. I believe they were all still fighting the same night thing. In mind ancestors fought unfortunately there's still so much work being done. In 2005. When I read a National Geographic magazine cover story this 21 century slings. And was about human trafficking in modern day slavery insisting all over the world in every country including right here in the United States. Understood that I had this platform. In my ancestors have built their struggle and through sacrifice and perhaps we could leverage the historical significance of my ancestry to do something about this issue. People were like oh my gosh how finances and it was overwhelming. And I remember my eldest sister saying you don't have to pass a test it now Stewart that you already are. You thought what I think that my father as just a yeah. Work out of the goodness of his heart and this false image that was they just. Was selling accurate and end at end it is the reason why I set out. Which rises and and a congress nuisance of color. Seeing this street in the positive race and it are stories are deer hunters all. I see this important Turkey and tax it or parent student. They understand us. I don't believe that we can start have conversations about. Healing and reconciliation. Until we have conversations. About truth telling what really happened in this country. Mission of black indigenous brown and Asian and black history does not act dance. She's trying to fix issues distance and he yeah and Paris it's ultimately the sentences out. Our average any. That's being ingested the defending Jack. Obvious that means is generates. Who wouldn't recognize that those in our. News. Advancing age and and that it would be willing to roll up their sleeves and necessary work to ensure. It does change. What I've seen in the past year leaves me hopeful. Because I saw. People of all races all ages him out there protesting all of this country and around the world for black lives. Needs to ask it was only an hour winds on you get an extra opportunities are available to our. And I students mesa lost her place a soda can actually racing to cash in remarks and freedoms so. When we look back at all. The great people who came before us. I don't believe that they were thinking about having their names on buildings and their likenesses on statues they just roll at there's. Sleeves and just in the work that needs to be done.

