Details emerge after woman found alive in body bag

Timesha Beauchamp, who's suffered from cerebral palsy since birth, was in critical condition and on a respirator Tuesday afternoon at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit.
0:52 | 08/26/20

Transcript for Details emerge after woman found alive in body bag
And at some point. Be meet approximately. 730 and 8:8. In the morning. They declared to me should. It's holding her in my arms signaling effect pray eat. I was feeling for pilots. And actually did feel the pulse of restraint. But. I felt a pulse. I believe. Her. Relatively. Fragile condition. Probably. Contributed. To falls believes by the authorities. She had ceased. We'll hope that they will learn packed. The next time you know maybe they should take the initiative to take the peace and you know from the home to the house bill. You know before they make a final confusion.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Timesha Beauchamp, who's suffered from cerebral palsy since birth, was in critical condition and on a respirator Tuesday afternoon at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72615581","title":"Details emerge after woman found alive in body bag","url":"/US/video/details-emerge-woman-found-alive-body-bag-72615581"}