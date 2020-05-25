Transcript for Detroit mom on how child care helped her keep job as a healthcare worker

Only and it. I so in nineteen. More so where. Yeah Detroit's. Angel marine now goes to her job every day determines your children won't live sadness she had growing up. Her mother died when she was young. As a child for family were squatters. Looking for vacant spaces to plug in a pot and cook food. He is stability. We've got excellent nice place we need to ask. And I. Tips to make her own hands sanitized there he. Yeah. And thanks for us. And what the jobs is doing those code that test we see the nasal swab. So there she is every day. Daddy bush stressed she thinks this she's getting the virus. She goes to a testing site where someone goes for her but she used to do. I've been working go in this work. Every now and then there's a tender mercy for someone who won't give the next day she learns just isn't. Beautiful today. The it just makes you miss. Bob I. Help Italy out here who. She felt honored with foundations and cities across the country offers a free day care to essential workers. It's it's not blessed and after. Schools close game here's and might remind us all great will. Say that everything that yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Nice home sole stated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.