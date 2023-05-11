DHS official: ‘We’re surging resources’ as Title 42 ends

Luis Miranda, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, talked about the situation at the southern U.S. border as Title 42 expires.

May 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live