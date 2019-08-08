4 die as man commits 'random' crime spree

More
Four people are dead and two others wounded after a Southern California man went on a violent stabbing spree Wednesday evening.
0:35 | 08/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 die as man commits 'random' crime spree
Breaking overnight for people are dead after a stabbing Rampage across Orange County California. Authorities say the suspect who is now in custody carried out the stabbings or robberies over a two hour period. Police say he had no apparent connection to the victims authorities haven't not provided a motive. And a developing story from Tennessee where a possible killer is on the run Curtis Watson escaped from the west Tennessee State penitentiary area yesterday. He's described as extremely dangerous after he vanished the body of a prison employee was found in her home on the grounds. Watson is considered a person of interest in her death.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Four people are dead and two others wounded after a Southern California man went on a violent stabbing spree Wednesday evening.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64849504","title":"4 die as man commits 'random' crime spree","url":"/US/video/die-man-commits-random-crime-spree-64849504"}