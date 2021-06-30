Transcript for 'Discrepancy' found in New York City's mayoral vote tally

You have one job and this was a major mistake we're basically back where we were yesterday morning this time with their. According to legends Reno running and those rain choice in person votes to come up with it tabulation. Instead today they're going to be doing it was more scrutiny after that massive oversight that has the BO we now apologizing. Now after releasing the results Tuesday the DOE. Says it accidentally included at a 135000. Test votes while tallying ranked choice voting results. That announcement came after a front runner Eric Adams raised questions about the number of votes cast cleaning up the discrepancy now the results after eleven rounds of tabulations. Pat Adams leading Katherine Garcia by about 2% but don't all of that out since it is not correct. It was Eric Adams saying and a statement that it is critical that New Yorkers are confident in their electoral system especially as we. Rain boats in a citywide election for the first time Katherine Garcia. Also releasing a statement saying that the believes release an incorrect rain choice votes is deeply troubling and requires a much more trains peering didn't complete explanation. And mild wiley also saying we will have once again seen the mismanagement. That has resulted in a lack of confidence in the results not because there's a while in our election laws but the present those who implement it. Have failed to many times yesterday morning thereby Zia was. Showing confidence in the board of elections let hours after this major gap was pointed out his spokesperson tweeting. Incompetence. Also likely referring to the board of elections live here this morning outside the City Hall on Candace metallic channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.