-
Now Playing: Disqualified marathon runner found dead following cheating scandal
-
Now Playing: News reporter shows off ninja reflexes to block pedestrian during live shot
-
Now Playing: Seizure of illegal reptiles in NY
-
Now Playing: NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting
-
Now Playing: Fireworks go up in smoke outside store
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old fights off would-be kidnapper
-
Now Playing: What your brain looks like driving while drowsy
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, July 5, 2019
-
Now Playing: Helicopter crash in Bahamas leaves billionaire coal executive dead
-
Now Playing: Trump's 'Salute to America' goes on despite heat and rain storms
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 2 injured in lightning strike as US braces for more heat, storms
-
Now Playing: Biggest earthquake in 20 years rocks Southern California
-
Now Playing: Crowds filter into the National Mall in anticipation for Trump's 4th of July event
-
Now Playing: Video of a 2-year-old's rendition of the national anthem went viral
-
Now Playing: Video shows a rescue crew lifting children off a floating dock in a pond
-
Now Playing: Engine failure caused a plane boarded by two people to crash land in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Where to find the best 4th of July deals
-
Now Playing: A family refused service by a contractor due to a confederate flag on his truck
-
Now Playing: Wrong man taken off life support in a case of mistaken identity
-
Now Playing: Video shows gunmen opening fire onto a crowd in a California mall