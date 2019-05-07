Transcript for Disqualified marathon runner found dead following cheating scandal

A follow up now on a story we brought you earlier this week a seventy year old runner accused of cheating in the Los Angeles marathon. Has been found dead frank Massa has set a record it was age group but images from the race appear to show him taking a shortcut. Annie was disqualified. Meant that denied cheating he was found dead in the Los Angeles river Thursday no calls the death was given. Officials say they do not believe he drowned.

