Transcript for 'Distraught' dad finds baby, teen daughter dead

The home on this quiet block and Ontario now low crime scene after police found the bodies of a four month old girl and her fourteen year old sister in the garage. The bodies covered by a TARP. Their mom alive but in the hospital their dad interviewed by police and released. Until we have really an idea of whether this was an accidental or intentional act we don't know we can't determine if anybody's a suspect. I'm that we do you are going to be conducting a thorough investigation our number one goal right now is to determine cause of death here. Sitting under trees minutes sitting there right. You have police officers around and marketing and then they out of I'm I saw someone being pulled out and Accenture rich loosening of the way. The mother of the two children is in stable condition and police are with her at the hospital waiting to get a statement. It's unclear how she was injured Maria Sanchez lives down the street and saw the father outside the home. She described him as distraught police say the father made the original call around four Tuesday afternoon. We do not know for certain if he was here. One children were. Became deceased or if he arrived afterward and called at that point neighbors either are not sure if both parents work currently living at the home this. What the most why this you know typical neighborhood you can imagine soft. To hear that's helping someone back. Into the kitchen miners call Mike Wallace is terrific. It's such a quiet neighborhood he'd. Walk out wickets in the morning feel safe here something like this has never happened.

