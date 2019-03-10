Transcript for Doctor sues university after discovering his sperm resulted in 17 kids

Only child Alice an Alley first found out she had half siblings from the same sperm donor. Its 45 team was she's met several of them one Robin fox is turned into a trusted friend. Or she knows there could be more probably in their twenties living near each other. Relatives who could even be dating not even realizing they share the same father. It feels like oasis to you really didn't take into consideration the fact that they were treating humans. They they were reckless witness. It feels like it was Justin numbers and money to them. In 1989 Bryce Cleary was at OH SU medical student he donated sperm to help five women that most. All of the recipients were to live on the East Coast what's true is that this is a deception as us. For us. And I don't know if it continues today I don't I don't know as far as I can tell there really aren't a lot of regulations there's just. Fertility clinics do what they want to do. Cleary and Alley met in person for the first time today along with one of his own for kids and this is my dad's life. This is allison's life this is your kids' lives. Who sees the dilemma his dad's face it more than just maybe having to pay for more kids. I spent hours and. Conversation with my dad about. What happens. Somebody comes and says I need a kidney. And that is he obligated to give them in the in my outlook is to get him in the arm accident it is that. Oh wait yes you had this to say about the lawsuit they treat any allegation of misconduct with the gravity it deserves they say. And light of our patient privacy obligations and the confidentiality. Of protected health information. We cannot comment on this case.

