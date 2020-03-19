Some doctors and nurses contract COVID-19 as they race to help others

Hospitals are running low on supplies and health care professionals are not getting the protective equipment they need.
5:17 | 03/19/20

{"duration":"5:17","description":"Hospitals are running low on supplies and health care professionals are not getting the protective equipment they need.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69677964","title":"Some doctors and nurses contract COVID-19 as they race to help others","url":"/US/video/doctors-nurses-contract-covid-19-race-69677964"}