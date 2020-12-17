Dodge City, Kansas, mayor: ‘I was afraid.’

More
Former Dodge City, Kansas, mayor Joyce Warshaw speaks with Linsey Davis about why she resigned after getting harassed and threatened over her city’s mask mandate.
5:00 | 12/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dodge City, Kansas, mayor: ‘I was afraid.’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:00","description":"Former Dodge City, Kansas, mayor Joyce Warshaw speaks with Linsey Davis about why she resigned after getting harassed and threatened over her city’s mask mandate. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74771158","title":"Dodge City, Kansas, mayor: ‘I was afraid.’","url":"/US/video/dodge-city-kansas-mayor-afraid-74771158"}