Dog looks guilty after getting caught in swimming pool

More
This dog was having tons of fun splashing around in his inflatable pool, but his behavior quickly changed once he noticed his owner was watching.
0:47 | 06/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog looks guilty after getting caught in swimming pool

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55992065,"title":"Dog looks guilty after getting caught in swimming pool","duration":"0:47","description":"This dog was having tons of fun splashing around in his inflatable pool, but his behavior quickly changed once he noticed his owner was watching.","url":"/US/video/dog-guilty-caught-swimming-pool-55992065","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.