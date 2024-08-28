Doorbell cam captures cyclist crashing into falling tree

A doorbell cam captured the dramatic moment a tree came crashing down and nearly struck a cyclist as thunderstorms hit Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week.

August 28, 2024

