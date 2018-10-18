-
Now Playing: Former USA Gymnastics head arrested in Nassar case
-
Now Playing: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both continue to rise
-
Now Playing: Soccer dad alleges racial profiling in confrontation with field marshal
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 18, 2018
-
Now Playing: Doorbell cam captures moment toddler is abandoned outside stranger's home
-
Now Playing: Mom heartbroken after infant daughter's ashes were stolen
-
Now Playing: Amber alert issued for missing teen
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania authorities warn residents more hidden explosives may exist
-
Now Playing: Torrential rains prompt evacuations, rescues in Central Texas
-
Now Playing: FLOTUS safe after mechanical issue on plane
-
Now Playing: Astronaut remembers failed launch
-
Now Playing: No Mega Millions drawing winner
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin community holds vigil for missing girl Jayme Closs
-
Now Playing: Video shows police officer shooting unarmed teen with autism
-
Now Playing: Residents still picking up pieces after Michael
-
Now Playing: North Carolina state trooper shot and killed during traffic stop: Police
-
Now Playing: Uber driver charged with kidnapping, wire fraud
-
Now Playing: First lady's plane malfunctions midair
-
Now Playing: The internet's favorite gator returns to golf course
-
Now Playing: Man on death row for 1999 slaying now linked to another murder that same month