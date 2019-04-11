Now Playing: Dashcam captures stunning meteor

Now Playing: FBI arrests suspected white supremacist in thwarted synagogue attack

Now Playing: Hundreds of Oklahoma inmates being released

Now Playing: ABC News’ David Muir speaks in exclusive interview with crew aboard the USS Florida

Now Playing: Doorbell cam catches meteor

Now Playing: Tiny turtles head out to sea

Now Playing: Elephant celebrates 10th birthday

Now Playing: Dermot Shea named new NYPD commissioner

Now Playing: Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident

Now Playing: Woman kills home intruder with assault rifle: Source

Now Playing: BASE jumper dies in accident at rock quarry

Now Playing: NYPD commissioner to resign

Now Playing: McDonald's CEO fired for relationship with employee

Now Playing: Democratic field narrows as Iowa caucus nears

Now Playing: White House officials skip their scheduled testimony in impeachment inquiry

Now Playing: Dog lover plans to open one-of-a-kind sanctuary for pit bulls

Now Playing: Testimony resumes in Patrick Frazee murder trial

Now Playing: Minnesota student crosses state border to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Now Playing: Salesforce CEO and founder shares secrets to success in new book