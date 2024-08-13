Dr. Nate Smith on discovery of new dinosaur species

ABC News' Juju Chang speaks with Dr. Nate Smith about the discovery of a new species of dinosaur and the journey of piecing the 150-million-year-old giant named Gnatalie back together.

August 13, 2024

