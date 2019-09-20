Now Playing: Hospital evacuations in Texas due to flash flooding

Now Playing: State of disaster declared in 13 Texas counties as rain continues

Now Playing: Driver abandons vehicle in Texas floodwaters

Now Playing: Baby born in Jack in the Box parking lot

Now Playing: Authorities investigate thousands of remains at abortion doctor's home

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: TV host Cameron Mathison opens up after surgery for kidney cancer

Now Playing: Kayak tours explore unknown Los Angeles

Now Playing: 1-pound preemie who fought 100 days in NICU heads home after remarkable recovery

Now Playing: New Jersey man charged with supporting Hezbollah

Now Playing: ‘Yaz’ returns to Fenway Park

Now Playing: Bird population shrinking

Now Playing: Flu season warning

Now Playing: Several injured, 1 dead after a tour bus crashes in California

Now Playing: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau under fire

Now Playing: New images from California synagogue attack

Now Playing: The showdown between US intelligence community and Congress

Now Playing: The air scare for Delta passengers

Now Playing: Colt suspends production of AR-15 assault rifles for civilians