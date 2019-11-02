Now Playing: Cattle brave deep snow in Austria

Now Playing: Snow piles up in northern Illinois

Now Playing: Couple rescued after being stranded in snow for 5 days in their Jeep

Now Playing: If you're watching, we're coming,' officer said to the 'Snapchat Killer'

Now Playing: Military families head to Capitol Hill

Now Playing: Kali the monkey returns home

Now Playing: Slain NYPD detective 'gave his life for us,' mayor says

Now Playing: 'Hero' bystander with a gun stops shooter at dentist's office

Now Playing: Rare monkey stolen from Palm Beach Zoo found safe

Now Playing: 'El Chapo' to be sentenced in June after being convicted on all 10 charges

Now Playing: Denver teachers strike continues into day 3

Now Playing: DNA leads to man's arrest for 1993 murder

Now Playing: Army 'Golden Knights' injured

Now Playing: Suspect in custody in Connecticut suitcase murder

Now Playing: Injured athletes get a second chance

Now Playing: Snowball fight turns into brawl

Now Playing: Lawmaker questions DHS secretary about death of detainee

Now Playing: Pacific Northwest battles record snowstorm

Now Playing: Texas officials find kids locked in cages