Driver barely misses downed power line

More
Close call for a California driver who managed to swerve out of the way as a tree piled with heavy snow fell onto a power line.
0:42 | 02/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver barely misses downed power line
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60993004,"title":"Driver barely misses downed power line","duration":"0:42","description":"Close call for a California driver who managed to swerve out of the way as a tree piled with heavy snow fell onto a power line.","url":"/US/video/driver-barely-misses-downed-power-line-60993004","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.